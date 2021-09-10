Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|10
|11
|6
|11
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.269
|Story ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.274
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Díaz c
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.233
|Welker 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Hilliard lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.193
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Márquez p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|6
|8
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.306
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Galvis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Moore p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Torreyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Rosso p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Vierling ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.385
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Marchan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Colorado
|030
|100
|205_11
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|002_2
|8
|1
a-flied out for Bedrosian in the 3rd. b-flied out for Moore in the 5th. c-walked for Rosso in the 7th. d-flied out for Bard in the 9th. e-grounded out for Hammer in the 9th.
E_Bowden (1), Moore (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Daza (12), Hilliard (5), Segura (24). HR_Story (20), off Rosso; Cron (27), off Rosso; Díaz (17), off Hammer; Gregorius (11), off Bowden. RBIs_Hilliard (22), Daza (30), Márquez (7), Blackmon (74), Story (67), Cron 2 (82), Díaz 4 (39), Gregorius (43), Harper (70). S_Márquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron 2, Márquez); Philadelphia 5 (Harper 2, McCutchen, Miller 2). RISP_Colorado 6 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
GIDP_Díaz, Herrera.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Cron); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 12-10
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|93
|3.93
|Sheffield
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.82
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|5.50
|Bowden
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|36
|6.56
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.75
|Falter, L, 2-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|30
|5.86
|Bedrosian
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|5.03
|Moore
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|40
|6.12
|Rosso
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|31
|7.94
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|40
|6.75
|Hammer
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 2-1, Hammer 3-3.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:39. A_22,138 (42,792).
