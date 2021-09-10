Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 11 10 11 6 11 Blackmon rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .269 Story ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .249 Cron 1b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .274 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .256 Díaz c 4 2 1 4 1 0 .233 Welker 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .222 Hilliard lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .193 Daza cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .287 Márquez p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .245 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Bowden p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 6 8 Herrera cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .295 Harper rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .306 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 2 1 .259 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .229 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .220 Galvis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Moore p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Torreyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Rosso p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Vierling ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .385 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Marchan ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231

Colorado 030 100 205_11 10 1 Philadelphia 000 000 002_2 8 1

a-flied out for Bedrosian in the 3rd. b-flied out for Moore in the 5th. c-walked for Rosso in the 7th. d-flied out for Bard in the 9th. e-grounded out for Hammer in the 9th.

E_Bowden (1), Moore (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Daza (12), Hilliard (5), Segura (24). HR_Story (20), off Rosso; Cron (27), off Rosso; Díaz (17), off Hammer; Gregorius (11), off Bowden. RBIs_Hilliard (22), Daza (30), Márquez (7), Blackmon (74), Story (67), Cron 2 (82), Díaz 4 (39), Gregorius (43), Harper (70). S_Márquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron 2, Márquez); Philadelphia 5 (Harper 2, McCutchen, Miller 2). RISP_Colorado 6 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

GIDP_Díaz, Herrera.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Cron); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez, W, 12-10 6 6 0 0 1 6 93 3.93 Sheffield 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.82 Bard 1 0 0 0 2 2 21 5.50 Bowden 1 2 2 1 2 0 36 6.56

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.75 Falter, L, 2-1 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 30 5.86 Bedrosian 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 5.03 Moore 2 1 1 0 0 1 40 6.12 Rosso 2 4 2 2 0 2 31 7.94 De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 4 4 3 3 40 6.75 Hammer 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 2.89

Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 2-1, Hammer 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:39. A_22,138 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.