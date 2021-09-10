Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 11:04 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 11 10 11 6 11
Blackmon rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .269
Story ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .249
Cron 1b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .274
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .256
Díaz c 4 2 1 4 1 0 .233
Welker 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .222
Hilliard lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .193
Daza cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .287
Márquez p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .245
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Bowden p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 2 6 8
Herrera cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .295
Harper rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .306
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 2 1 .259
Miller 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .229
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .220
Galvis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Moore p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Torreyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Rosso p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Vierling ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .385
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Marchan ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Colorado 030 100 205_11 10 1
Philadelphia 000 000 002_2 8 1

a-flied out for Bedrosian in the 3rd. b-flied out for Moore in the 5th. c-walked for Rosso in the 7th. d-flied out for Bard in the 9th. e-grounded out for Hammer in the 9th.

E_Bowden (1), Moore (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Daza (12), Hilliard (5), Segura (24). HR_Story (20), off Rosso; Cron (27), off Rosso; Díaz (17), off Hammer; Gregorius (11), off Bowden. RBIs_Hilliard (22), Daza (30), Márquez (7), Blackmon (74), Story (67), Cron 2 (82), Díaz 4 (39), Gregorius (43), Harper (70). S_Márquez.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron 2, Márquez); Philadelphia 5 (Harper 2, McCutchen, Miller 2). RISP_Colorado 6 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

GIDP_Díaz, Herrera.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Cron); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Márquez, W, 12-10 6 6 0 0 1 6 93 3.93
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.82
Bard 1 0 0 0 2 2 21 5.50
Bowden 1 2 2 1 2 0 36 6.56
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.75
Falter, L, 2-1 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 30 5.86
Bedrosian 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 5.03
Moore 2 1 1 0 0 1 40 6.12
Rosso 2 4 2 2 0 2 31 7.94
De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 4 4 3 3 40 6.75
Hammer 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 2.89

Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 2-1, Hammer 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:39. A_22,138 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes