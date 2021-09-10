Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

Colorado Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 11 10 11 Totals 35 2 8 2 Blackmon rf 3 1 1 1 Herrera cf 5 1 1 0 Story ss 4 2 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 Cron 1b 5 2 2 2 Harper rf 4 0 2 1 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 Díaz c 4 2 1 4 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0 Welker 3b 4 1 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Hilliard lf 5 1 2 1 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 Daza cf 4 1 1 1 Galvis 3b 4 0 0 0 Márquez p 2 0 1 1 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Bowden p 0 0 0 0 Moore p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes ph 1 0 0 0 Rosso p 0 0 0 0 Vierling ph 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Marchan ph 1 0 0 0

Colorado 030 100 205 — 11 Philadelphia 000 000 002 — 2

E_Bowden (1), Moore (1). DP_Colorado 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Daza (12), Hilliard (5), Segura (24). HR_Story (20), Cron (27), Díaz (17), Gregorius (11). S_Márquez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Márquez W,12-10 6 6 0 0 1 6 Sheffield 1 0 0 0 1 0 Bard 1 0 0 0 2 2 Bowden 1 2 2 1 2 0

Philadelphia Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 Falter L,2-1 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 Bedrosian 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Moore 2 1 1 0 0 1 Rosso 2 4 2 2 0 2 De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 4 4 3 3 Hammer 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:39. A_22,138 (42,792).

