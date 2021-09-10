Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 11:04 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 11 10 11 Totals 35 2 8 2
Blackmon rf 3 1 1 1 Herrera cf 5 1 1 0
Story ss 4 2 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 2 0
Cron 1b 5 2 2 2 Harper rf 4 0 2 1
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0
Díaz c 4 2 1 4 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0
Welker 3b 4 1 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0
Hilliard lf 5 1 2 1 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1
Daza cf 4 1 1 1 Galvis 3b 4 0 0 0
Márquez p 2 0 1 1 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0
Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0
Bowden p 0 0 0 0 Moore p 0 0 0 0
Torreyes ph 1 0 0 0
Rosso p 0 0 0 0
Vierling ph 0 0 0 0
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0
Marchan ph 1 0 0 0
Colorado 030 100 205 11
Philadelphia 000 000 002 2

E_Bowden (1), Moore (1). DP_Colorado 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Daza (12), Hilliard (5), Segura (24). HR_Story (20), Cron (27), Díaz (17), Gregorius (11). S_Márquez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Márquez W,12-10 6 6 0 0 1 6
Sheffield 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bard 1 0 0 0 2 2
Bowden 1 2 2 1 2 0
Philadelphia
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1
Falter L,2-1 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Bedrosian 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Moore 2 1 1 0 0 1
Rosso 2 4 2 2 0 2
De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 4 4 3 3
Hammer 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:39. A_22,138 (42,792).

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes