Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|11
|10
|11
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz c
|4
|2
|1
|4
|
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Welker 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Galvis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Márquez p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Torreyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rosso p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vierling ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marchan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|030
|100
|205
|—
|11
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
E_Bowden (1), Moore (1). DP_Colorado 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Daza (12), Hilliard (5), Segura (24). HR_Story (20), Cron (27), Díaz (17), Gregorius (11). S_Márquez (7).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez W,12-10
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Sheffield
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bowden
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Falter L,2-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Bedrosian
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Moore
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rosso
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hammer
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:39. A_22,138 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments