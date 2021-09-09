Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3

|Colorado
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|1
|9
|
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Blackmon ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Welker 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Daza rf-cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|d-McMahon ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Hilliard lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.186
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.057
|a-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Ruiz ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|6
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.220
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|f-Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Marchan c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Suárez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|000
|100
|003_4
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|001
|001_3
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Senzatela in the 7th. b-struck out for Hampson in the 8th. c-struck out for Neris in the 8th. d-homered for Daza in the 9th. e-singled for Gilbreath in the 9th. f-struck out for Torreyes in the 9th.
E_Gregorius (15). LOB_Colorado 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_McCutchen (17). 3B_Story (5). HR_McMahon (22), off Kennedy; Hilliard (10), off Kennedy; Harper (30), off Senzatela. RBIs_Welker (1), McMahon 2 (72), Hilliard (21), Harper (69), Miller (43), Gregorius (42). S_Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron, Hampson, Blackmon); Philadelphia 2 (Suárez, Realmuto). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Torreyes, Gregorius. GIDP_Tapia.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|90
|4.11
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.83
|Gilbreath, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.97
|Estévez, S, 6-11
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.67
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|96
|1.38
|Alvarado, H, 13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.83
|Neris, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.26
|Kennedy, L, 1-1, BS, 6-8
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|27
|6.59
|Hammer
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.50
Inherited runners-scored_Hammer 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, John Libka.
T_3:00. A_18,071 (42,792).
