Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 10:24 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 11 4 1 9
Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Hampson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238
b-Blackmon ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .249
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Welker 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .400
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Daza rf-cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .287
d-McMahon ph-3b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .257
Hilliard lf-cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .186
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .057
a-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Ruiz ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 2 6
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294
Harper rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .305
Miller 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .228
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 1 1 2 .220
Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249
f-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Marchan c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Suárez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .385
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Colorado 000 100 003_4 11 0
Philadelphia 100 001 001_3 6 1

a-grounded out for Senzatela in the 7th. b-struck out for Hampson in the 8th. c-struck out for Neris in the 8th. d-homered for Daza in the 9th. e-singled for Gilbreath in the 9th. f-struck out for Torreyes in the 9th.

E_Gregorius (15). LOB_Colorado 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_McCutchen (17). 3B_Story (5). HR_McMahon (22), off Kennedy; Hilliard (10), off Kennedy; Harper (30), off Senzatela. RBIs_Welker (1), McMahon 2 (72), Hilliard (21), Harper (69), Miller (43), Gregorius (42). S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron, Hampson, Blackmon); Philadelphia 2 (Suárez, Realmuto). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Torreyes, Gregorius. GIDP_Tapia.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 6 4 2 2 2 3 90 4.11
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.83
Gilbreath, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.97
Estévez, S, 6-11 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 4.67
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez 6 5 1 1 1 6 96 1.38
Alvarado, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.83
Neris, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.26
Kennedy, L, 1-1, BS, 6-8 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 27 6.59
Hammer 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.50

Inherited runners-scored_Hammer 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, John Libka.

T_3:00. A_18,071 (42,792).

