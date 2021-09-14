Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 7 5 5 10 Tapia lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Rodgers 2b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .281 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Story ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .247 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271 McMahon 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .256 Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Hampson cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .246 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .116 a-Ruiz ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .222 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Welker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 3 11 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .257 Soler rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .278 Freeman 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .298 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Duvall cf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .229 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Toussaint p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231

Colorado 020 021 000_5 7 1 Atlanta 100 100 020_4 8 0

a-sacrificed for Gray in the 6th. b-struck out for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Chacín in the 9th. d-struck out for Newcomb in the 9th.

E_Story (12). LOB_Colorado 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Blackmon (21), Soler (8), d’Arnaud (10), Swanson (31). 3B_Hampson (6), Freeman (2). HR_Story (22), off Toussaint; Rodgers (12), off Toussaint; Duvall (35), off Chacín. RBIs_Story (69), Hampson (33), Rodgers 2 (42), Ruiz (4), Freeman (78), Swanson (81), Duvall 2 (101). SB_McMahon (5), Hampson (17). CS_Albies (3). SF_Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Tapia, Gray 2, McMahon); Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Toussaint, Soler). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Cron, Rosario. GIDP_Cron.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 8-10 5 5 2 2 2 7 90 4.16 Bard, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 5.40 Kinley, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.96 Chacín, H, 17 1 2 2 2 0 1 15 4.11 Estévez, S, 8-13 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.50

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Toussaint, L, 3-3 4 5 4 4 3 5 75 4.50 Webb 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.21 Chavez 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 2.88 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.75 Newcomb 2 0 0 0 1 4 36 5.22

IBB_off Toussaint (Hampson).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:12. A_22,579 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.