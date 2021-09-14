Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|5
|10
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.281
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|McMahon 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Hampson cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.116
|a-Ruiz ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Welker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|3
|11
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Soler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.298
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.229
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Toussaint p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Colorado
|020
|021
|000_5
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|020_4
|8
|0
a-sacrificed for Gray in the 6th. b-struck out for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Chacín in the 9th. d-struck out for Newcomb in the 9th.
E_Story (12). LOB_Colorado 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Blackmon (21), Soler (8), d’Arnaud (10), Swanson (31). 3B_Hampson (6), Freeman (2). HR_Story (22), off Toussaint; Rodgers (12), off Toussaint; Duvall (35), off Chacín. RBIs_Story (69), Hampson (33), Rodgers 2 (42), Ruiz (4), Freeman (78), Swanson (81), Duvall 2 (101). SB_McMahon (5), Hampson (17). CS_Albies (3). SF_Ruiz.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Tapia, Gray 2, McMahon); Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Toussaint, Soler). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Cron, Rosario. GIDP_Cron.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 8-10
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|90
|4.16
|Bard, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.40
|Kinley, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.96
|Chacín, H, 17
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.11
|Estévez, S, 8-13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.50
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, L, 3-3
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|75
|4.50
|Webb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.21
|Chavez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.88
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.75
|Newcomb
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|36
|5.22
IBB_off Toussaint (Hampson).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:12. A_22,579 (41,084).
