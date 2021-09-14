Trending:
Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

The Associated Press
September 14, 2021 10:55 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 7 5 5 10
Tapia lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Rodgers 2b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .281
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Story ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .247
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271
McMahon 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .256
Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Hampson cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .246
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .116
a-Ruiz ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .222
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Welker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 3 11
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .257
Soler rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .278
Freeman 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .298
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Duvall cf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .229
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Toussaint p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Colorado 020 021 000_5 7 1
Atlanta 100 100 020_4 8 0

a-sacrificed for Gray in the 6th. b-struck out for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Chacín in the 9th. d-struck out for Newcomb in the 9th.

E_Story (12). LOB_Colorado 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Blackmon (21), Soler (8), d’Arnaud (10), Swanson (31). 3B_Hampson (6), Freeman (2). HR_Story (22), off Toussaint; Rodgers (12), off Toussaint; Duvall (35), off Chacín. RBIs_Story (69), Hampson (33), Rodgers 2 (42), Ruiz (4), Freeman (78), Swanson (81), Duvall 2 (101). SB_McMahon (5), Hampson (17). CS_Albies (3). SF_Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Tapia, Gray 2, McMahon); Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Toussaint, Soler). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Cron, Rosario. GIDP_Cron.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 8-10 5 5 2 2 2 7 90 4.16
Bard, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 5.40
Kinley, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.96
Chacín, H, 17 1 2 2 2 0 1 15 4.11
Estévez, S, 8-13 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.50
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Toussaint, L, 3-3 4 5 4 4 3 5 75 4.50
Webb 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.21
Chavez 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 2.88
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.75
Newcomb 2 0 0 0 1 4 36 5.22

IBB_off Toussaint (Hampson).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:12. A_22,579 (41,084).

