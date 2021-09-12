On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 5:21 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 33 4 7 3
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 1 0 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 3 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 1 1 1
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Miller 1b 4 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 2 3 1
Díaz c 4 2 2 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0
Welker 1b 4 1 1 0 Galvis 3b 3 0 1 0
Hampson cf 4 2 3 5 Vierling lf 2 0 0 0
Feltner p 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes ph 0 0 0 0
Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Nola p 2 0 1 1
Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Daza ph 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Chacín p 0 0 0 0 Moniak ph 1 0 0 0
Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0
McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0
Colorado 000 030 200 5
Philadelphia 100 101 010 4

DP_Colorado 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Colorado 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Realmuto (23). HR_Hampson 2 (11), Harper (32). SB_Realmuto (10). S_Torreyes (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Feltner 3 2-3 4 2 2 3 6
Gilbreath 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Goudeau W,1-0 2 1 1 1 0 2
Chacín H,16 2 1 1 1 0 1
Estévez S,7-12 1 1 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Nola 5 1-3 5 3 3 0 10
Brogdon 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neris L,2-6 1 2 2 2 0 0
Coonrod 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Goudeau.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

T_3:27. A_24,099 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes