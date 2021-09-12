Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Díaz c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Welker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Galvis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|
|Vierling lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Feltner p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Goudeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCutchen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|030
|200
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|100
|101
|010
|—
|4
DP_Colorado 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Colorado 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Realmuto (23). HR_Hampson 2 (11), Harper (32). SB_Realmuto (10). S_Torreyes (4).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Feltner
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Gilbreath
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goudeau W,1-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chacín H,16
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Estévez S,7-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|10
|Brogdon
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris L,2-6
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarado
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Goudeau.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:27. A_24,099 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments