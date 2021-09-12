Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 1 12 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .276 Rodgers 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .283 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Díaz c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .236 Welker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .214 Hampson cf 4 2 3 5 0 1 .243 Feltner p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 c-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 3 3 9 Herrera cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .259 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Harper rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .307 Miller 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Realmuto c 4 2 3 1 0 0 .262 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219 Galvis 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Vierling lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .323 b-Joyce ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .098 f-Torreyes ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Nola p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .159 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Moniak ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .097 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Colorado 000 030 200_5 9 0 Philadelphia 100 101 010_4 7 0

a-struck out for Gilbreath in the 5th. b-flied out for Vierling in the 6th. c-grounded out for Goudeau in the 7th. d-flied out for Neris in the 7th. e-struck out for Chacín in the 9th. f-sacrificed for Joyce in the 9th. g-grounded out for Kennedy in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Realmuto (23). HR_Hampson (10), off Nola; Hampson (11), off Neris; Harper (32), off Chacín. RBIs_Hampson 5 (32), Realmuto (60), Nola (4), Harper (72). SB_Realmuto (10). S_Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Herrera 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Blackmon 2, Galvis. LIDP_Story.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Segura).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Feltner 3 2-3 4 2 2 3 6 81 11.37 Gilbreath 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.93 Goudeau, W, 1-0 2 1 1 1 0 2 29 4.18 Chacín, H, 16 2 1 1 1 0 1 24 3.86 Estévez, S, 7-12 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.58

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 5 1-3 5 3 3 0 10 83 4.58 Brogdon 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.60 Neris, L, 2-6 1 2 2 2 0 0 14 3.45 Coonrod 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.68 Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.78 Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 6.14

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Brogdon 1-0, Alvarado 2-0. WP_Goudeau.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:27. A_24,099 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.