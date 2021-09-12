Trending:
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 7:57 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 5 1 12
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .276
Rodgers 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .283
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Díaz c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .236
Welker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .214
Hampson cf 4 2 3 5 0 1 .243
Feltner p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 3 3 9
Herrera cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .259
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Harper rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .307
Miller 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Realmuto c 4 2 3 1 0 0 .262
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219
Galvis 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Vierling lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .323
b-Joyce ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .098
f-Torreyes ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Nola p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .159
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Moniak ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .097
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Colorado 000 030 200_5 9 0
Philadelphia 100 101 010_4 7 0

a-struck out for Gilbreath in the 5th. b-flied out for Vierling in the 6th. c-grounded out for Goudeau in the 7th. d-flied out for Neris in the 7th. e-struck out for Chacín in the 9th. f-sacrificed for Joyce in the 9th. g-grounded out for Kennedy in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Realmuto (23). HR_Hampson (10), off Nola; Hampson (11), off Neris; Harper (32), off Chacín. RBIs_Hampson 5 (32), Realmuto (60), Nola (4), Harper (72). SB_Realmuto (10). S_Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Herrera 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Blackmon 2, Galvis. LIDP_Story.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Segura).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feltner 3 2-3 4 2 2 3 6 81 11.37
Gilbreath 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.93
Goudeau, W, 1-0 2 1 1 1 0 2 29 4.18
Chacín, H, 16 2 1 1 1 0 1 24 3.86
Estévez, S, 7-12 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.58
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 5 1-3 5 3 3 0 10 83 4.58
Brogdon 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.60
Neris, L, 2-6 1 2 2 2 0 0 14 3.45
Coonrod 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.68
Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.78
Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 6.14

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Brogdon 1-0, Alvarado 2-0. WP_Goudeau.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:27. A_24,099 (42,792).

