Colorado Rapids host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference play

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 3:05 am
Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-8-8) vs. Colorado Rapids (12-4-7)

Commerce City, Colorado; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -202, Vancouver +504, Draw +349; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps visit the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference play.

The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-1-3 at home. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago and recorded 24 assists.

The Whitecaps put together a 9-14-0 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-9-0 in road matches. Vancouver averaged 1.2 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: None listed.

Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Jake Nerwinski (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

