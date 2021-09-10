On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Connecticut 75, Los Angeles 57

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 12:43 am
CONNECTICUT (75)

Bonner 2-10 7-8 11, J.Jones 8-14 4-5 21, B.Jones 7-8 1-1 15, J.Thomas 2-6 5-5 10, January 0-3 4-4 4, Mompremier 1-1 0-0 2, S.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 1-3 1-1 3, Charles 1-4 0-0 2, Hiedeman 1-3 4-5 7. Totals 23-52 26-29 75.

LOS ANGELES (57)

N.Ogwumike 5-10 2-3 12, Sykes 3-10 0-0 6, Zahui B 2-5 2-2 6, Cooper 1-7 0-0 2, Wheeler 5-8 0-0 10, Coffey 4-7 2-2 12, Cox 2-3 3-4 7, C.Ogwumike 1-2 0-0 2, Guirantes 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 9-11 57.

Connecticut 19 26 16 14 75
Los Angeles 8 20 17 12 57

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 3-13 (J.Jones 1-3, J.Thomas 1-3, Bonner 0-3, January 0-3), Los Angeles 2-10 (Coffey 2-3, Cooper 0-2, Zahui B 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 32 (J.Jones 14), Los Angeles 19 (N.Ogwumike 7). Assists_Connecticut 14 (Bonner 5), Los Angeles 13 (N.Ogwumike, Sykes, Wheeler 3). Total Fouls_Connecticut 17, Los Angeles 22. A_1,695 (10,000)

