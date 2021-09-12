Trending:
Connecticut 76, Phoenix 67

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 12:04 am
CONNECTICUT (76)

Bonner 3-12 8-8 16, J.Jones 5-18 0-1 12, B.Jones 4-9 2-2 10, J.Thomas 6-11 2-2 17, January 2-4 2-2 7, Mompremier 1-3 2-2 4, Charles 0-1 2-2 2, Hiedeman 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 24-64 18-19 76.

PHOENIX (67)

Nurse 1-8 1-2 4, Turner 4-6 2-2 10, Griner 11-18 2-2 25, Diggins-Smith 4-9 3-3 11, Peddy 5-8 0-0 12, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 2-6 0-0 5, Hartley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 8-9 67.

Connecticut 23 26 10 17 76
Phoenix 18 25 12 12 67

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 10-23 (J.Thomas 3-4, Hiedeman 2-3, J.Jones 2-6, Bonner 2-7, January 1-2), Phoenix 5-17 (Peddy 2-3, Cunningham 1-4, Nurse 1-5, Diggins-Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 31 (J.Jones 16), Phoenix 31 (Griner 12). Assists_Connecticut 14 (January 5), Phoenix 20 (Diggins-Smith 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 12, Phoenix 21. A_9,811 (18,422)

