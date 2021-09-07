Trending:
Connecticut 83, Dallas 56

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 10:06 pm
CONNECTICUT (83)

B.Jones 7-14 4-6 18, Bonner 5-9 0-0 11, J.Jones 5-11 0-0 11, J.Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, January 4-5 2-2 13, Mompremier 3-3 0-0 6, S.Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Carrington 0-6 0-0 0, Charles 2-6 0-0 4, Hiedeman 4-9 4-6 13. Totals 33-68 10-14 83.

DALLAS (56)

Gray 3-8 2-2 10, Thornton 1-4 2-2 4, Alarie 0-0 1-2 1, Harris 0-6 2-2 2, Ogunbowale 2-17 3-4 8, Collier 1-2 0-0 2, Kuier 3-6 2-4 10, Dungee 1-5 0-0 3, Mabrey 6-16 3-3 16. Totals 17-64 15-19 56.

Connecticut 30 18 19 16 83
Dallas 13 12 14 17 56

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 7-19 (January 3-4, Bonner 1-3, J.Jones 1-4, Hiedeman 1-5, Carrington 0-2), Dallas 7-32 (Kuier 2-4, Gray 2-5, Dungee 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-7, Mabrey 1-8, Harris 0-2, Thornton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 35 (B.Jones 10), Dallas 26 (Kuier 8). Assists_Connecticut 25 (J.Thomas 6), Dallas 13 (Alarie, Harris, Kuier, Ogunbowale 2). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Dallas 14. A_1,945 (7,000)

