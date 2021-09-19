On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Connecticut 84, Atlanta 64

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 3:03 pm
ATLANTA (64)

Billings 5-13 2-3 12, Hayes 1-6 0-0 2, E.Williams 4-7 0-2 8, C.Williams 7-12 4-4 18, McDonald 4-11 0-0 9, Dupree 2-7 0-0 4, Hawkins 3-7 0-0 6, Stricklen 1-7 0-0 3, Dietrick 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-73 6-9 64.

CONNECTICUT (84)

Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jones 3-10 7-8 15, B.Jones 6-13 2-2 14, J.Thomas 4-9 0-0 10, January 3-6 0-0 7, A.Thomas 1-7 3-4 5, Mompremier 2-2 0-0 4, S.Jones 2-6 1-2 5, Carrington 2-6 0-0 4, Charles 2-6 0-0 4, Hiedeman 4-8 5-5 16. Totals 29-73 18-21 84.

Atlanta 13 24 17 10 64
Connecticut 27 19 22 16 84

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 2-20 (McDonald 1-6, Stricklen 1-6, Hawkins 0-3, Hayes 0-4), Connecticut 8-21 (Hiedeman 3-6, J.Thomas 2-4, J.Jones 2-6, January 1-2, Carrington 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 33 (C.Williams 8), Connecticut 48 (B.Jones 10). Assists_Atlanta 10 (McDonald 4), Connecticut 17 (J.Jones, January 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Connecticut 17. A_4,724 (9,323)

