D.C. United 1, New York Red Bulls 1

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 9:14 pm
D.C. United 1 0 1
New York Red Bulls 1 0 1

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Yearwood, 1 (Klimala), 5th minute; 2, D.C. United, Kamara, 13 (penalty kick), 44th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_D.C. United, Jon Kempin, Christopher Seitz; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, AJ Marcucci.

Yellow Cards_Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 44th; Skundrich, D.C. United, 50th; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 75th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Claudio Badea, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Danielle Chesky.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Jon Kempin; Tony Alfaro, Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines; Julian Gressel, Kevin Paredes, Russell Canouse, Drew Skundrich (Felipe Martins, 63rd); Paul Arriola (Ramon Abila, 63rd), Ola Kamara (Joseph Mora, 87th), Yordy Reyna (Yamil Asad, 87th).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin (Youba Diarra, 79th); Wikelman Carmona (Omir Fernandez, 46th), Caden Clark (Cristhian Casseres Jr., 55th), Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood (Fabio, 55th); Patryk Klimala (Omar Sowe, 70th).

