Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

D.C. United 3, Chicago 0

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 9:46 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago 0 0 0
D.C. United 3 0 3

First Half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 14 (penalty kick), 9th minute; 2, D.C. United, Kamara, 15 (penalty kick), 35th; 3, D.C. United, Kamara, 16 (Gressel), 44th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Teran, Chicago, 7th; Herbers, Chicago, 11th; Pines, D.C. United, 12th; Gressel, D.C. United, 53rd.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Corey Parker, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Jhon Espinoza, Chinonso Offor (Robert Beric, 58th), Wyatt Omsberg (Ignacio Aliseda, 58th); Gaston Gimenez (Federico Navarro, 58th), Alvaro Medran, Miguel Navarro, Luka Stojanovic (Elliot Collier, 86th); Fabian Herbers (Stanislav Ivanov, 75th), Carlos Teran.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines (Tony Alfaro, 46th); Julian Gressel (Edison Flores, 55th), Junior Moreno, Andy Najar, Kevin Paredes (Joseph Mora, 46th), Russell Canouse; Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara (Ramon Abila, 56th), Yordy Reyna (Moses Nyeman, 78th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USACE’s mobile Blue Roof sign-up vehicles are at new locations