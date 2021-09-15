D.C. United 3, Chicago 0

|Chicago
First Half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 14 (penalty kick), 9th minute; 2, D.C. United, Kamara, 15 (penalty kick), 35th; 3, D.C. United, Kamara, 16 (Gressel), 44th.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin.
Yellow Cards_Teran, Chicago, 7th; Herbers, Chicago, 11th; Pines, D.C. United, 12th; Gressel, D.C. United, 53rd.
Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Corey Parker, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.
Lineups
Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Jhon Espinoza, Chinonso Offor (Robert Beric, 58th), Wyatt Omsberg (Ignacio Aliseda, 58th); Gaston Gimenez (Federico Navarro, 58th), Alvaro Medran, Miguel Navarro, Luka Stojanovic (Elliot Collier, 86th); Fabian Herbers (Stanislav Ivanov, 75th), Carlos Teran.
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines (Tony Alfaro, 46th); Julian Gressel (Edison Flores, 55th), Junior Moreno, Andy Najar, Kevin Paredes (Joseph Mora, 46th), Russell Canouse; Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara (Ramon Abila, 56th), Yordy Reyna (Moses Nyeman, 78th).
