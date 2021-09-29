Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 9:44 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota 1 0 1
D.C. United 2 1 3

First Half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 17 (penalty kick), 23rd minute; 2, Minnesota, Dibassy, 1 (Fragapane), 40th; 3, D.C. United, Gressel, 1 (Kamara), 45th.

Second Half_4, D.C. United, Moreno, 1 (Flores), 85th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Adrien Zendejas, Dayne St. Clair; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Hayes, Minnesota, 18th; Trapp, Minnesota, 43rd; Birnbaum, D.C. United, 59th; Arriola, D.C. United, 66th; Kallman, Minnesota, 79th; Gasper, Minnesota, 88th.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Diego Blas, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_12,262.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Brent Kallman (Juan Agudelo, 81st), Romain Metanire; Ethan Finlay (Niko Hansen, 60th), Jacori Hayes (Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo, 61st), Robin Lod (Fanendo Adi, 61st), Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane (Adrien Hunou, 60th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines; Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins (Junior Moreno, 65th), Andy Najar, Kevin Paredes (Joseph Mora, 89th), Russell Canouse; Paul Arriola (Moses Nyeman, 89th), Ola Kamara (Nigel Robertha, 79th), Yordy Reyna (Edison Flores, 65th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time