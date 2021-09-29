D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1

|Minnesota
|1
|0
|—
|1
|D.C. United
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 17 (penalty kick), 23rd minute; 2, Minnesota, Dibassy, 1 (Fragapane), 40th; 3, D.C. United, Gressel, 1 (Kamara), 45th.
Second Half_4, D.C. United, Moreno, 1 (Flores), 85th.
Goalies_Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Adrien Zendejas, Dayne St. Clair; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin.
Yellow Cards_Hayes, Minnesota, 18th; Trapp, Minnesota, 43rd; Birnbaum, D.C. United, 59th; Arriola, D.C. United, 66th; Kallman, Minnesota, 79th; Gasper, Minnesota, 88th.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Diego Blas, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.
A_12,262.
___
Lineups
Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Brent Kallman (Juan Agudelo, 81st), Romain Metanire; Ethan Finlay (Niko Hansen, 60th), Jacori Hayes (Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo, 61st), Robin Lod (Fanendo Adi, 61st), Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane (Adrien Hunou, 60th).
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines; Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins (Junior Moreno, 65th), Andy Najar, Kevin Paredes (Joseph Mora, 89th), Russell Canouse; Paul Arriola (Moses Nyeman, 89th), Ola Kamara (Nigel Robertha, 79th), Yordy Reyna (Edison Flores, 65th).
