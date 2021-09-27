Trending:
Sports News

Dallas 41, Philadelphia 21

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 11:33 pm
Philadelphia 7 0 7 7 21
Dallas 14 6 7 14 41

First Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 11:47.

Phi_F.Cox 0 fumble return (J.Elliott kick), 9:57.

Dal_Schultz 19 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:31.

Second Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 3 run (kick failed), 7:10.

Third Quarter

Dal_Diggs 60 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 14:07.

Phi_Ertz 3 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 7:08.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 11:26.

Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 6:56.

Phi_Ward 15 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 3:09.

Phi Dal
First downs 13 27
Total Net Yards 367 380
Rushes-yards 12-64 41-160
Passing 303 220
Punt Returns 3–2 2-13
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-60
Comp-Att-Int 25-39-2 21-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-23 4-18
Punts 6-43.0 4-50.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 13-86 4-37
Time of Possession 25:02 34:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 9-35, Sanders 2-27, Gainwell 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 17-95, Pollard 11-60, Prescott 9-6, Clement 3-0, Lamb 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 25-39-2-326. Dallas, Prescott 21-26-0-238.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Reagor 5-53, Ertz 4-53, Gainwell 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Smith 3-28, Goedert 2-66, Watkins 2-46, B.Scott 2-5, Ward 1-15. Dallas, Schultz 6-80, Lamb 3-66, Cooper 3-26, Elliott 3-21, C.Wilson 2-17, Jarwin 2-14, N.Brown 1-9, Pollard 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

