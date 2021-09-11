Dallas 77, New York 76

NEW YORK (76)
Allen 1-7 0-0 3, Laney 7-13 4-4 19, Howard 8-14 0-2 16, Ionescu 7-17 3-3 18, Whitcomb 4-8 0-0 12, Onyenwere 2-3 2-2 6, R.Gray 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 9-11 76.
DALLAS (77)
A.Gray 4-11 4-6 13, Thornton 4-7 4-5 13, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Ogunbowale 5-21 0-0 13, Sabally 4-9 4-5 13, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Dungee 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Mabrey 7-17 3-3 21. Totals 26-72 15-19 77.
|New York
|18
|23
|25
|10
|—
|76
|Dallas
|23
|17
|16
|21
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_New York 7-24 (Whitcomb 4-7, Laney 1-3, Allen 1-6, Ionescu 1-6), Dallas 10-27 (Mabrey 4-10, Ogunbowale 3-9, A.Gray 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 39 (Howard 11), Dallas 37 (A.Gray 11). Assists_New York 22 (Ionescu, Laney 6), Dallas 18 (Mabrey 6). Total Fouls_New York 16, Dallas 13. A_2,888 (7,000)
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments