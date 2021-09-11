On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Dallas 77, New York 76

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 10:10 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (76)

Allen 1-7 0-0 3, Laney 7-13 4-4 19, Howard 8-14 0-2 16, Ionescu 7-17 3-3 18, Whitcomb 4-8 0-0 12, Onyenwere 2-3 2-2 6, R.Gray 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 9-11 76.

DALLAS (77)

A.Gray 4-11 4-6 13, Thornton 4-7 4-5 13, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Ogunbowale 5-21 0-0 13, Sabally 4-9 4-5 13, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Dungee 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Mabrey 7-17 3-3 21. Totals 26-72 15-19 77.

New York 18 23 25 10 76
Dallas 23 17 16 21 77

3-Point Goals_New York 7-24 (Whitcomb 4-7, Laney 1-3, Allen 1-6, Ionescu 1-6), Dallas 10-27 (Mabrey 4-10, Ogunbowale 3-9, A.Gray 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 39 (Howard 11), Dallas 37 (A.Gray 11). Assists_New York 22 (Ionescu, Laney 6), Dallas 18 (Mabrey 6). Total Fouls_New York 16, Dallas 13. A_2,888 (7,000)

