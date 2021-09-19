Dallas 87, Los Angeles 84

LOS ANGELES (84)
N.Ogwumike 7-14 0-0 18, Sykes 3-9 0-0 8, Zahui B 4-8 0-0 9, Cooper 9-14 3-6 24, Wheeler 7-12 6-6 22, Coffey 0-2 0-0 0, Guirantes 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-61 9-12 84.
DALLAS (87)
Gray 2-9 7-9 12, Thornton 1-3 2-2 4, Alarie 2-2 2-2 6, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 5, Ogunbowale 7-11 2-2 20, Harrison 7-7 0-0 14, Sabally 2-6 0-0 4, Kuier 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 2-2 0-0 6, Mabrey 5-15 4-4 16. Totals 30-60 17-19 87.
|Los Angeles
|16
|25
|17
|26
|—
|84
|Dallas
|21
|23
|24
|19
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 13-27 (N.Ogwumike 4-5, Cooper 3-5, Sykes 2-4, Wheeler 2-7, Guirantes 1-2, Zahui B 1-3), Dallas 10-22 (Ogunbowale 4-6, Harris 2-2, Mabrey 2-5, Jefferson 1-2, Gray 1-4, Sabally 0-2). Fouled Out_Los Angeles 1 (Sykes), Dallas None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 27 (N.Ogwumike 10), Dallas 25 (Gray 7). Assists_Los Angeles 19 (Wheeler 7), Dallas 19 (Mabrey 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 16, Dallas 17. A_3,604 (7,000)
