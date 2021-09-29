Dan Evans tops Anderson in San Diego; all-British match next

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eighth-seeded Dan Evans withstood 13 aces from big-serving Kevin Anderson and beat the two-time Grand Slam finalist 7-6 (11), 7-5 on Wednesday in the first round of the San Diego Open.

From 3-all to 6-all in the tight first set, 22 points in a row were won by the server. Then, in the tiebreaker, it was Anderson who nosed ahead and held set points at 6-5 and 7-6 but failed to convert.

Anderson, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018, got a third chance to close out the set when ahead 11-10 but again came up short. Eventually, Evans took it on his fourth set point.

“A little fortunate to come through that one,” Evans said.

Evans, who is ranked a career-high 22nd, now faces 28th-ranked Cam Norrie in an all-British matchup for a spot in the third round at a hard-court tournament added to the ATP schedule to make up for events that were dropped in Asia because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know him pretty well; he knows me,” said Evans, who figured there will be chatter about the upcoming meeting on a text messaging group both he and Norrie are part of.

They’ve played each other once before: Norrie defeated Evans in four sets in the first round at the Australian Open in February.

