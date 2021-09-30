Trending:
DC United visits Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 3:05 am
DC United (12-11-4) vs. Orlando City SC (10-8-9)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts DC United in Eastern Conference play.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall and 8-1-3 at home in the 2020 season. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 3-6-2 on the road in the 2020 season. DC United averaged 1.1 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Joey Dezart (injured).

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Drew Skundrich (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Ramon Abila (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

