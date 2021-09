DC United’s Ola Kamara has hat trick to take MLS goals lead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored three goals in the first half to take the lead for the Golden Boot award and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (10-10-4) has won six of its last seven home matches. Chicago (6-13-5) lost for the ninth time on the road this season and has an MLS-low four away points.

Kamara leads MLS with 16 goals, two ahead of Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz.

Kamara scored on penalty kicks in ninth and 35th minutes, with stutter-step run-up’s on both. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth dove the wrong way on the first, and had a delayed reaction on the second.

Kamara completed the hat trick in the 44th. Paul Arriola sent a shot off the post that Julian Gressel gathered at the far post and sent back across for Kamara’s header.

MONTREAL 4, ORLANDO CITY 2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City.

Montreal (9-8-7) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando (10-6-8) had won three in a row against Montreal — all shutouts.

Quioto bent a low ball in to the near post that Lassi Lappalainen redirected into the net to give Montreal a 3-2 lead in the 73rd minute.

Sunusi Ibrahim and Mathieu Choinière also scored for Montreal. Orlando City’s Robin Jansson and Ruan Gregório Teixeira scored their first MLS goals.

Orlando City went a man down after Nani picked up his second yellow card — about seven minutes after his first — in the 35th. Orlando City’s Andrés Perea was given a red card in the 83rd minute for denying an obvious scoring opportunity.

ATLANTA UNITED 4, CINCINNATI 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored a goal in each half and Atlanta United beat Cincinnati.

Luiz Araújo and Ezequiel Barco also scored for Atlanta (8-7-9). Cincinnati dropped to 4-11-8.

