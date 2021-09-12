Trending:
Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 7:25 pm
Denver 0 10 7 10 27
N.Y. Giants 0 7 0 6 13

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 23, 13:22.

NYG_Shepard 37 pass from Da.Jones (Gano kick), 9:07.

Den_T.Patrick 2 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), :13.

Third Quarter

Den_Okwuegbunam 4 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 6:58.

Fourth Quarter

Den_FG McManus 36, 12:49.

Den_Gordon 70 run (McManus kick), 4:48.

NYG_Da.Jones 4 run, :01.

A_74,119.

___

Den NYG
First downs 24 19
Total Net Yards 420 314
Rushes-yards 28-165 20-60
Passing 255 254
Punt Returns 2-24 1-2
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-66
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-36-0 22-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 2-13
Punts 2-39.0 3-54.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-51 4-48
Time of Possession 35:08 24:52

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Gordon 11-101, J.Williams 14-45, Bridgewater 3-19. N.Y. Giants, Jones 6-27, Barkley 10-26, Booker 4-7.

PASSING_Denver, Bridgewater 28-36-0-264. N.Y. Giants, Jones 22-37-0-267.

RECEIVING_Denver, Jeudy 6-72, Fant 6-62, T.Patrick 4-39, Hamler 3-41, Gordon 3-17, Okwuegbunam 3-16, Sutton 1-14, Saubert 1-7, J.Williams 1-(minus 4). N.Y. Giants, Shepard 7-113, Golladay 4-64, Slayton 3-65, Rudolph 2-8, Toney 2-(minus 2), Board 1-6, Booker 1-6, Brightwell 1-6, Barkley 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

