Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13

|Denver
|0
|10
|7
|10
|—
|27
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
Second Quarter
Den_FG McManus 23, 13:22.
NYG_Shepard 37 pass from Da.Jones (Gano kick), 9:07.
Den_T.Patrick 2 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), :13.
Third Quarter
Den_Okwuegbunam 4 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 6:58.
Fourth Quarter
Den_FG McManus 36, 12:49.
Den_Gordon 70 run (McManus kick), 4:48.
NYG_Da.Jones 4 run, :01.
A_74,119.
___
|
|Den
|NYG
|First downs
|24
|19
|Total Net Yards
|420
|314
|Rushes-yards
|28-165
|20-60
|Passing
|255
|254
|Punt Returns
|2-24
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-66
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-36-0
|22-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|2-13
|Punts
|2-39.0
|3-54.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-51
|4-48
|Time of Possession
|35:08
|24:52
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, Gordon 11-101, J.Williams 14-45, Bridgewater 3-19. N.Y. Giants, Jones 6-27, Barkley 10-26, Booker 4-7.
PASSING_Denver, Bridgewater 28-36-0-264. N.Y. Giants, Jones 22-37-0-267.
RECEIVING_Denver, Jeudy 6-72, Fant 6-62, T.Patrick 4-39, Hamler 3-41, Gordon 3-17, Okwuegbunam 3-16, Sutton 1-14, Saubert 1-7, J.Williams 1-(minus 4). N.Y. Giants, Shepard 7-113, Golladay 4-64, Slayton 3-65, Rudolph 2-8, Toney 2-(minus 2), Board 1-6, Booker 1-6, Brightwell 1-6, Barkley 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
