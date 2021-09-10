Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 10:58 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 35 10 11 10
Margot rf 5 0 1 0 Baddoo lf-cf 4 2 2 0
Franco ss 1 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 5 1 2 4
Wendle pr-ss 3 0 1 1 Grossman rf-lf 4 1 0 0
Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0
Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 2
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 0 0 Haase c 3 2 1 1
Luplow 1b 3 0 1 0 Goodrum ss 3 2 1 0
Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 3 W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 0
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes rf 1 1 1 3
J.Lowe lf 0 0 0 0 Hill cf 2 0 0 0
Mejía c 4 0 0 0 H.Castro ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 300 4
Detroit 000 012 43x 10

E_Armstrong (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Detroit 5. 2B_Cruz (21), Choi (11), Candelario (40), Goodrum (8). 3B_Kiermaier (4), Baddoo (7). HR_Haase (21), Schoop (20), Reyes (5). SB_Wendle (7), Luplow (1), Grossman (17), W.Castro (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wacha 5 3 1 1 0 6
Feyereisen 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks L,3-6 H,13 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Kittredge BS,6-7 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Armstrong 1 3 3 3 2 2
Detroit
Alexander 4 1-3 5 1 1 2 4
Funkhouser 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Lange 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cisnero W,4-4 1 2 3 3 2 1
Fulmer H,8 1 2 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

T_3:26. A_18,321 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes