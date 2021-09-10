Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 35 10 11 10 Margot rf 5 0 1 0 Baddoo lf-cf 4 2 2 0 Franco ss 1 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 5 1 2 4 Wendle pr-ss 3 0 1 1 Grossman rf-lf 4 1 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 2 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 0 0 Haase c 3 2 1 1 Luplow 1b 3 0 1 0 Goodrum ss 3 2 1 0 Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 3 W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes rf 1 1 1 3 J.Lowe lf 0 0 0 0 Hill cf 2 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 H.Castro ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0

Tampa Bay 000 010 300 — 4 Detroit 000 012 43x — 10

E_Armstrong (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Detroit 5. 2B_Cruz (21), Choi (11), Candelario (40), Goodrum (8). 3B_Kiermaier (4), Baddoo (7). HR_Haase (21), Schoop (20), Reyes (5). SB_Wendle (7), Luplow (1), Grossman (17), W.Castro (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Wacha 5 3 1 1 0 6 Feyereisen 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Fairbanks L,3-6 H,13 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 Kittredge BS,6-7 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Armstrong 1 3 3 3 2 2

Detroit Alexander 4 1-3 5 1 1 2 4 Funkhouser 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Lange 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cisnero W,4-4 1 2 3 3 2 1 Fulmer H,8 1 2 0 0 0 1 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:26. A_18,321 (41,083).

