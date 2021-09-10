Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|
|Margot rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo lf-cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Franco ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Wendle pr-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grossman rf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Luplow 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|J.Lowe lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|300
|—
|4
|Detroit
|000
|012
|43x
|—
|10
E_Armstrong (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Detroit 5. 2B_Cruz (21), Choi (11), Candelario (40), Goodrum (8). 3B_Kiermaier (4), Baddoo (7). HR_Haase (21), Schoop (20), Reyes (5). SB_Wendle (7), Luplow (1), Grossman (17), W.Castro (7).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Feyereisen
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Conley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks L,3-6 H,13
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Kittredge BS,6-7
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Funkhouser
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lange
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero W,4-4
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Fulmer H,8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:26. A_18,321 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments