Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 10 4 5 10 Margot rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Franco ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .285 1-Wendle pr-ss 3 0 1 1 1 2 .276 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .277 Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .256 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .236 Luplow 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200 a-Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 3 0 1 .248 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 J.Lowe lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 11 10 4 13 Baddoo lf-cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .261 Schoop 1b 5 1 2 4 0 2 .281 Grossman rf-lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .242 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .276 Haase c 3 2 1 1 1 1 .235 Goodrum ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .220 W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .212 Reyes rf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .247 Hill cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .258 b-H.Castro ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .284

Tampa Bay 000 010 300_4 10 1 Detroit 000 012 43x_10 11 0

a-doubled for Luplow in the 7th. b-struck out for Hill in the 7th.

1-ran for Franco in the 1st.

E_Armstrong (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Detroit 5. 2B_Cruz (21), Choi (11), Candelario (40), Goodrum (8). 3B_Kiermaier (4), Baddoo (7). HR_Haase (21), off Wacha; Schoop (20), off Kittredge; Reyes (5), off Armstrong. RBIs_Wendle (50), Choi 3 (41), Haase (55), Candelario 2 (58), Schoop 4 (77), Reyes 3 (17). SB_Wendle (7), Luplow (1), Grossman (17), W.Castro (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Luplow 2, B.Lowe 3, Kiermaier, Meadows, Cruz); Detroit 2 (Haase, Grossman). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Detroit 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Díaz.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 5 3 1 1 0 6 68 5.37 Feyereisen 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 23 2.93 Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.98 Fairbanks, L, 3-6, H, 13 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 22 4.21 Kittredge, BS, 6-7 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 1.51 Armstrong 1 3 3 3 2 2 30 6.69

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander 4 1-3 5 1 1 2 4 69 4.09 Funkhouser 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.51 Lange 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.00 Cisnero, W, 4-4 1 2 3 3 2 1 26 3.06 Fulmer, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.45 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.79

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 1-0, Kittredge 3-3, Funkhouser 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:26. A_18,321 (41,083).

