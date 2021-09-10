Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|5
|10
|
|Margot rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Franco ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|1-Wendle pr-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.276
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Luplow 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|J.Lowe lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|4
|13
|
|Baddoo lf-cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Schoop 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.281
|Grossman rf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Haase c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Goodrum ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Reyes rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.247
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|b-H.Castro ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|300_4
|10
|1
|Detroit
|000
|012
|43x_10
|11
|0
a-doubled for Luplow in the 7th. b-struck out for Hill in the 7th.
1-ran for Franco in the 1st.
E_Armstrong (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Detroit 5. 2B_Cruz (21), Choi (11), Candelario (40), Goodrum (8). 3B_Kiermaier (4), Baddoo (7). HR_Haase (21), off Wacha; Schoop (20), off Kittredge; Reyes (5), off Armstrong. RBIs_Wendle (50), Choi 3 (41), Haase (55), Candelario 2 (58), Schoop 4 (77), Reyes 3 (17). SB_Wendle (7), Luplow (1), Grossman (17), W.Castro (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Luplow 2, B.Lowe 3, Kiermaier, Meadows, Cruz); Detroit 2 (Haase, Grossman). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Detroit 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Díaz.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|68
|5.37
|Feyereisen
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|2.93
|Conley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.98
|Fairbanks, L, 3-6, H, 13
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|4.21
|Kittredge, BS, 6-7
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|1.51
|Armstrong
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|30
|6.69
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|69
|4.09
|Funkhouser
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.51
|Lange
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.00
|Cisnero, W, 4-4
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|26
|3.06
|Fulmer, H, 8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.45
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored_Conley 1-0, Kittredge 3-3, Funkhouser 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:26. A_18,321 (41,083).
