Sports News

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 10:58 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 10 4 5 10
Margot rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Franco ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .285
1-Wendle pr-ss 3 0 1 1 1 2 .276
Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .277
Díaz 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .256
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .236
Luplow 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
a-Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 3 0 1 .248
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
J.Lowe lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 11 10 4 13
Baddoo lf-cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .261
Schoop 1b 5 1 2 4 0 2 .281
Grossman rf-lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .242
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .276
Haase c 3 2 1 1 1 1 .235
Goodrum ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .220
W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .212
Reyes rf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .247
Hill cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .258
b-H.Castro ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Tampa Bay 000 010 300_4 10 1
Detroit 000 012 43x_10 11 0

a-doubled for Luplow in the 7th. b-struck out for Hill in the 7th.

1-ran for Franco in the 1st.

E_Armstrong (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Detroit 5. 2B_Cruz (21), Choi (11), Candelario (40), Goodrum (8). 3B_Kiermaier (4), Baddoo (7). HR_Haase (21), off Wacha; Schoop (20), off Kittredge; Reyes (5), off Armstrong. RBIs_Wendle (50), Choi 3 (41), Haase (55), Candelario 2 (58), Schoop 4 (77), Reyes 3 (17). SB_Wendle (7), Luplow (1), Grossman (17), W.Castro (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Luplow 2, B.Lowe 3, Kiermaier, Meadows, Cruz); Detroit 2 (Haase, Grossman). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Detroit 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Díaz.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha 5 3 1 1 0 6 68 5.37
Feyereisen 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 23 2.93
Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.98
Fairbanks, L, 3-6, H, 13 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 22 4.21
Kittredge, BS, 6-7 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 1.51
Armstrong 1 3 3 3 2 2 30 6.69
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander 4 1-3 5 1 1 2 4 69 4.09
Funkhouser 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.51
Lange 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.00
Cisnero, W, 4-4 1 2 3 3 2 1 26 3.06
Fulmer, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.45
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.79

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 1-0, Kittredge 3-3, Funkhouser 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:26. A_18,321 (41,083).

Sports News

