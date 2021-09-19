Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 4:16 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 12
Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Haase lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .231
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .209
Garneau c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261
H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 5 0 4 4
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
a-Luplow ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Meadows lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232
b-Margot ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .272
1-Kiermaier pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .241
Arozarena rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Wendle ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Díaz 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Zunino c 3 0 3 0 0 0 .209
Detroit 000 100 100_2 6 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 5 1

a-struck out for Lowe in the 8th. b-popped out for Meadows in the 8th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 8th.

E_Garneau (2), Zunino (5). LOB_Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Candelario (41). HR_Haase (22), off McClanahan; Garneau (6), off Anderson. RBIs_Haase (56), Garneau (9). SB_Lowe (7). CS_Lowe (1), Arozarena (9), Kiermaier (3). S_Reyes.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Grossman, Haase 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Meadows, Lowe). RISP_Detroit 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Schoop. GIDP_Cruz, Díaz.

DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, H.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, H.Castro, Schoop).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta, W, 4-3 7 3 0 0 3 3 100 3.04
Holland, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 5.32
Foley, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.35
Funkhouser, S, 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.25
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, L, 9-6 5 2 1 1 2 7 64 3.51
Fairbanks 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 3.89
Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 2.25
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.67
Conley 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-0. HBP_Peralta (Arozarena). WP_Foley(2), McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:44. A_17,948 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
9|18 AFA National Convention
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders