Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 3 12 Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Haase lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .231 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .209 Garneau c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261 H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 5 0 4 4 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 a-Luplow ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Meadows lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232 b-Margot ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .272 1-Kiermaier pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .241 Arozarena rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Wendle ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Díaz 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Zunino c 3 0 3 0 0 0 .209

Detroit 000 100 100_2 6 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 5 1

a-struck out for Lowe in the 8th. b-popped out for Meadows in the 8th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 8th.

E_Garneau (2), Zunino (5). LOB_Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Candelario (41). HR_Haase (22), off McClanahan; Garneau (6), off Anderson. RBIs_Haase (56), Garneau (9). SB_Lowe (7). CS_Lowe (1), Arozarena (9), Kiermaier (3). S_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Grossman, Haase 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Meadows, Lowe). RISP_Detroit 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Schoop. GIDP_Cruz, Díaz.

DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, H.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, H.Castro, Schoop).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta, W, 4-3 7 3 0 0 3 3 100 3.04 Holland, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 5.32 Foley, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.35 Funkhouser, S, 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.25

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, L, 9-6 5 2 1 1 2 7 64 3.51 Fairbanks 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 3.89 Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 2.25 Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.67 Conley 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-0. HBP_Peralta (Arozarena). WP_Foley(2), McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:44. A_17,948 (25,000).

