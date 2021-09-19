Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|12
|
|Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Haase lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.209
|Garneau c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|5
|0
|4
|4
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Luplow ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|b-Margot ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|1-Kiermaier pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Arozarena rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Díaz 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Detroit
|000
|100
|100_2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
a-struck out for Lowe in the 8th. b-popped out for Meadows in the 8th.
1-ran for Cruz in the 8th.
E_Garneau (2), Zunino (5). LOB_Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Candelario (41). HR_Haase (22), off McClanahan; Garneau (6), off Anderson. RBIs_Haase (56), Garneau (9). SB_Lowe (7). CS_Lowe (1), Arozarena (9), Kiermaier (3). S_Reyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Grossman, Haase 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Meadows, Lowe). RISP_Detroit 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Schoop. GIDP_Cruz, Díaz.
DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, H.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, H.Castro, Schoop).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, W, 4-3
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|100
|3.04
|Holland, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.32
|Foley, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.35
|Funkhouser, S, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.25
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 9-6
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|64
|3.51
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.89
|Anderson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.25
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.67
|Conley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-0. HBP_Peralta (Arozarena). WP_Foley(2), McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:44. A_17,948 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments