Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 9:53 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 28 4 4 4
Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 Reyes cf 4 1 1 1
Robert cf 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b-1b 4 0 1 1
Moncada 3b 4 1 0 1 Grossman lf 3 1 0 0
Grandal c 2 0 1 1 Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 1
Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 H.Castro ss 1 0 1 1
García rf 3 0 0 0 Haase dh 4 0 0 0
Sheets 1b 4 0 1 0 Cameron rf 2 0 0 0
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Garneau c 3 0 0 0
Goodwin dh 3 1 0 0 Paredes 3b 2 1 0 0
W.Castro ss-2b 3 1 1 0
Chicago 003 000 000 3
Detroit 003 000 01x 4

E_Hernandez (12). LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 4. 2B_Jiménez (9), Grandal (7), Schoop (28). SB_Grossman (18). SF_Grandal (5), Cabrera (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodón 3 2 3 2 2 6
Ruiz 2 1 0 0 0 2
Crochet 1 0 0 0 0 1
Burr 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel L,2-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Detroit
Manning 5 4 3 3 3 2
Krol 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hutchison W,2-1 2 1 0 0 0 3
Lange S,1-4 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Manning (Robert), Kimbrel (Grossman).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:56. A_12,884 (41,083).

