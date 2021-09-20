Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|4
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|H.Castro ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Castro ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Detroit
|003
|000
|01x
|—
|4
E_Hernandez (12). LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 4. 2B_Jiménez (9), Grandal (7), Schoop (28). SB_Grossman (18). SF_Grandal (5), Cabrera (9).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón
|3
|
|2
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Ruiz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crochet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burr
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel L,2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manning
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Krol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hutchison W,2-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lange S,1-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Manning (Robert), Kimbrel (Grossman).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:56. A_12,884 (41,083).
