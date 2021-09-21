On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 4:54 pm
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 12 3 Totals 36 5 16 5
Anderson ss 5 1 2 1 Baddoo lf 5 0 2 2
Robert cf 5 0 2 2 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0
Abreu 1b 5 0 2 0 Grossman dh 5 1 2 0
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 2 0
Jiménez lf 5 0 1 0 Haase c 4 0 0 0
Moncada dh 4 0 2 0 Goodrum ss 4 1 2 1
García 3b 4 0 1 0 Cameron rf 3 2 3 0
Engel rf 4 1 1 0 Paredes 2b 3 0 0 0
Hernandez 2b 2 1 1 0 Reyes cf 4 1 4 2
Chicago 002 000 010 3
Detroit 001 100 30x 5

E_Anderson (10), Krol (1). DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 13, Detroit 10. 2B_Robert (21), Anderson (28), Moncada (29), Abreu (29), Engel (7), Grossman (21), Reyes (9). SB_Reyes (5), Cameron (5), Goodrum (14). S_García (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Keuchel 5 11 2 2 1 2
Fry L,0-1 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 0
Bummer 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Alexander 5 8 2 2 2 2
Krol 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Garcia W,3-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Foley H,3 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Fulmer S,11-15 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1

WP_Keuchel, Fry.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:27. A_10,585 (41,083).

