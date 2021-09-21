Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|12
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|16
|5
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Baddoo lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grossman dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|García 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Engel rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|1
|4
|2
|
|Chicago
|002
|000
|010
|—
|3
|Detroit
|001
|100
|30x
|—
|5
E_Anderson (10), Krol (1). DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 13, Detroit 10. 2B_Robert (21), Anderson (28), Moncada (29), Abreu (29), Engel (7), Grossman (21), Reyes (9). SB_Reyes (5), Cameron (5), Goodrum (14). S_García (8).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel
|5
|
|11
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Fry L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Bummer
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Krol
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia W,3-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Foley H,3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fulmer S,11-15
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Keuchel, Fry.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:27. A_10,585 (41,083).
