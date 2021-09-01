Detroit 8, Oakland 6

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|
|Harrison 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|2
|2
|1
|3
|
|Grossman rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gomes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|100
|230
|000
|—
|6
|Detroit
|010
|211
|21x
|—
|8
E_Andrus (15), Peralta (2). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 6. 2B_Lowrie 2 (24), Olson (30), Harrison (6), Candelario (37), H.Castro (8). HR_Marte (3), Cabrera (15), Baddoo (11), H.Castro (2). SF_Olson (8).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian
|4
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Petit
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Puk L,0-2 BS,0-2
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jefferies
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta
|4
|
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Ureña
|2
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Jiménez W,5-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cisnero H,18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto S,17-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kaprielian pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Puk pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Jefferies.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:13. A_12,593 (41,083).
