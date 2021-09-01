Detroit 8, Oakland 6

Oakland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 34 8 10 8 Harrison 2b 5 2 3 0 Baddoo lf 4 2 2 2 Marte cf 5 2 2 1 Schoop 1b 5 0 1 1 Olson 1b 2 2 1 3 Grossman rf 2 1 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 3 Lowrie dh 4 0 2 2 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 Canha rf 4 0 2 0 Haase c 4 0 0 0 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 H.Castro 2b 4 2 3 2 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Hill cf 4 1 1 0 Gomes ph 1 0 0 0

Oakland 100 230 000 — 6 Detroit 010 211 21x — 8

E_Andrus (15), Peralta (2). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 6. 2B_Lowrie 2 (24), Olson (30), Harrison (6), Candelario (37), H.Castro (8). HR_Marte (3), Cabrera (15), Baddoo (11), H.Castro (2). SF_Olson (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Kaprielian 4 4 4 4 3 4 Petit 2 1 1 1 0 0 Puk L,0-2 BS,0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jefferies 1 2 1 1 0 2

Detroit Peralta 4 4 3 2 1 2 Ureña 2 6 3 3 0 1 Jiménez W,5-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cisnero H,18 1 0 0 0 0 1 Soto S,17-18 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kaprielian pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Puk pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Jefferies.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:13. A_12,593 (41,083).

