Detroit 8, Oakland 6

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:39 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 34 8 10 8
Harrison 2b 5 2 3 0 Baddoo lf 4 2 2 2
Marte cf 5 2 2 1 Schoop 1b 5 0 1 1
Olson 1b 2 2 1 3 Grossman rf 2 1 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 3
Lowrie dh 4 0 2 2 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0
Canha rf 4 0 2 0 Haase c 4 0 0 0
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 H.Castro 2b 4 2 3 2
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Hill cf 4 1 1 0
Gomes ph 1 0 0 0
Oakland 100 230 000 6
Detroit 010 211 21x 8

E_Andrus (15), Peralta (2). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 6. 2B_Lowrie 2 (24), Olson (30), Harrison (6), Candelario (37), H.Castro (8). HR_Marte (3), Cabrera (15), Baddoo (11), H.Castro (2). SF_Olson (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian 4 4 4 4 3 4
Petit 2 1 1 1 0 0
Puk L,0-2 BS,0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jefferies 1 2 1 1 0 2
Detroit
Peralta 4 4 3 2 1 2
Ureña 2 6 3 3 0 1
Jiménez W,5-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cisnero H,18 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soto S,17-18 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kaprielian pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Puk pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Jefferies.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:13. A_12,593 (41,083).

