Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit to visit Pittsburgh Tuesday

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (65-74, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-89, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -130, Tigers +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 29-38 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .297.

The Tigers have gone 30-39 away from home. Detroit has slugged .403 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a mark of .460.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. Chasen Shreve recorded his third victory and Kevin Newman went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Kyle Funkhouser took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 22 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 21 home runs and is batting .238.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .259 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by two runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire