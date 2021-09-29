On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Djokovic is latest big name to drop out of Indian Wells

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 3:38 pm
< a min read
      

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is the latest big name to drop out of the BNP Paribas Open set for next month in the Southern California desert.

“I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Djokovic came up one victory short of claiming all four Grand Slam titles this year, losing in the U.S. Open final earlier this month. He won the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles.

Djokovic joins women’s No. 1 Ash Barty in skipping the tournament featuring the combined men’s and women’s tours. It will be played Oct. 4-17, a switch from its usual March date on the calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Emma Raducanu, the surprise U.S. Open women’s winner, received a wild card into the event. Also in the women’s field are teenagers Leylah Fernandez, the U.S. Open runner-up, and Coco Gauff.

Also out of the event are former winners Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer, who is recovering from knee surgery in August.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Afghan children learn English at Doña Ana Range Complex