Doctor gets life ban for using doping test lookalikes

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 6:27 pm
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A doctor from Moldova has been banned from sports for life for arranging for lookalikes to give drug testing samples under the names of real weightlifters heading for the world championships.

The International Testing Agency said Thursday that Dorin Balmus represented three Moldovan athletes in 2015 when they were asked to provide samples shortly before competing at the world championships in Houston.

The ITA said three lookalikes took on the identities of the weightlifters because they were “each undergoing a doping cycle at the time” and risked testing positive. All three were able to compete at the world championships but later received doping bans.

Life bans for doping are rare in sports but the ITA ruled it was appropriate for Balmus “given the nature and severity of the rule violations.”

The deception later came to light in a 2020 documentary by German broadcaster ARD. The film also reported on doping cover-ups and financial irregularities at the International Weightlifting Federation, leading to longtime president Tamas Ajan stepping down.

The World Anti-Doping Agency alleged last year that the practice of using impostors for doping tests was widespread in weightlifting and said it was investigating 18 suspected cases of “suspected urine substitution” in six countries. DNA testing can determine whether a sample matches others given by the same athlete.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

