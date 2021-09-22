Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dodgers activate outfielder AJ Pollock off injured list

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 6:46 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder AJ Pollock from the injured list a day earlier than they were anticipating in order to have another position player on the bench.

With outfielder Cody Bellinger going on the injured list and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor dealing with a sore neck, the Dodgers elected to bring back Pollock on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. He’s been sidelined since Sept. 5 with a strained right hamstring.

Pollock was expected to be available in a pinch-hit capacity Wednesday with plans to start in left field on Thursday.

“Just making sure we have enough position-player coverage,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained. “AJ was progressing really well, just to have him available off the bench will be helpful.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

The 33-year-old Pollock is batting .297 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs this season.

In other moves, the Dodgers designated right-hander Shane Greene for assignment. He appeared in nine games with a 4.05 ERA and one save.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge