On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dodgers scratch lefty David Price from start with arm issue

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 8:47 pm
1 min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dodgers left-hander David Price was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night in the opener of a key NL West series against the Giants because of an unspecified arm injury.

The injured list was a possibility, manager Dave Roberts said.

Corey Knebel was called into action to start in Price’s place as Los Angeles made it a bullpen game with the division race dead even. Both teams began the day at 85-49.

“It was something he’s been dealing with, but then it kind of came to a head more after his last start,” Roberts said of Price.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Roberts didn’t offer specifics on Price’s condition, saying: “It’s an arm thing and he’s just kind of felt it. It’s nothing that’s going to be a big deal. It’s kind of making sure that we don’t let it become such. If it is an IL, it’d be a short-term deal.”

The 36-year-old Price, who opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, has one year remaining on a $217 million, seven-year contract he originally signed with the Red Sox in December 2015.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire