Dolphins assistant Rob Leonard in protocols, will miss game

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 7:19 pm
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will be without outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Dolphins made the announcement Friday and said his responsibilities “will be shared amongst the defensive staff.” Leonard’s status for Miami’s preparations next week leading into an Oct. 3 home game against Indianapolis is unknown.

No Dolphins players are currently sidelined because of the virus protocols.

The team was without left tackle Austin Jackson for about a week of practice earlier this month because of a positive test, and tight end Adam Shaheen missed Miami’s season-opener against New England following a testing issue.

