On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dolphins place Jackson, Shaheen on COVID reserve list

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 10:04 am
< a min read
      

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed presumed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and backup tight end Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, calling into doubt their availability for the team’s opener at New England.

Cornerback Jamal Perry was elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement, the Dolphins said.

This is the second time that Shaheen has been on the list. He also missed some time last month because of contact tracing and said he would not be vaccinated. As an unvaccinated player, Shaheen is subject to daily testing. Vaccinated players are tested weekly.

The NFL has the COVID-19 list for players who either tested positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Teams typically do not announce if someone has tested positive or has been flagged by contact tracing.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

If Jackson cannot meet requirements to be removed from the list in time for Week 1, the left tackle job would likely go to Greg Little. Shaheen is a backup behind starting tight end Mike Gesicki.

The Dolphins visit the Patriots on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire