Dolphins rule Fuller out, WR dealing with personal matter

ALAIN POUPART
September 17, 2021 11:46 am
2 min read
      

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller will be away from the team indefinitely while he deals with a personal issue, and has been ruled out of what would have been his season debut against Buffalo on Sunday.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Fuller’s situation will be considered a day-to-day issue and that the speedy wide receiver would remain on the active roster.

“I respect his privacy. … We support Will,” Flores said.

Fuller returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being activated from a six-game suspension he was handed last season for a performance-enhancing drug violation. He did not practice Thursday and ruled out Friday.

“Things arise in our lives,” Flores said. “That’s kind of what he’s dealing with right now.”

Fuller had spoken earlier this week about his level of excitement over returning to the field.

“Just being back out there playing, helping the team win,” Fuller said Wednesday. “That’s why I play the game. I like helping my team win. Whatever it takes for me to go out there and help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Fuller didn’t play in any of the Dolphins’ preseason games this summer after missing most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He left the field during the very first practice of camp and missed a few weeks before coming back on a limited basis.

He was suspended last season while a member of the Houston Texans and served the first games of that suspension in 2020, completing the suspension in the season opener at New England on Sunday.

Fuller was signed in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent to bring even more speed to an offense that already bolstered that area with the drafting of Jaylen Waddle in the first round and the return of Albert Wilson after he opted out in 2020 because of COVID-19.

