Sports News

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 12:49 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 64 48 .571
Arkansas (Seattle) 62 50 .554 2
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 59 52 .532
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 59 53 .527 5
Springfield (St. Louis) 41 71 .366 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 60 50 .545
Midland (Oakland) 56 56 .500 5
Amarillo (Arizona) 54 57 .486
San Antonio (San Diego) 54 58 .482 7
Corpus Christi (Houston) 49 63 .438 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Corpus Christi 8, Midland 0, 1st game

Midland 1, Corpus Christi 0, 2nd game

Northwest Arkansas 14, Wichita 7

Arkansas 4, Springfield 3

Frisco 6, San Antonio 3

Amarillo 6, Tulsa 5

Friday’s Games

Wichita 5, Northwest Arkansas 3

Arkansas 12, Springfield 5

Midland 7, Corpus Christi 6, 12 innings

San Antonio 3, Frisco 1

Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

