Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|64
|48
|.571
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|62
|50
|.554
|2
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|59
|52
|.532
|4½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|59
|53
|.527
|5
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|41
|71
|.366
|23
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|60
|50
|.545
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|56
|56
|.500
|5
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|54
|57
|.486
|6½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|54
|58
|.482
|7
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|49
|63
|.438
|12
___
Corpus Christi 8, Midland 0, 1st game
Midland 1, Corpus Christi 0, 2nd game
Northwest Arkansas 14, Wichita 7
Arkansas 4, Springfield 3
Frisco 6, San Antonio 3
Amarillo 6, Tulsa 5
Wichita 5, Northwest Arkansas 3
Arkansas 12, Springfield 5
Midland 7, Corpus Christi 6, 12 innings
San Antonio 3, Frisco 1
Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7
Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
