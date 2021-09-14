Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|65
|49
|.570
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|62
|52
|.544
|3
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|61
|53
|.535
|4
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|61
|54
|.530
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|43
|72
|.374
|22½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|62
|51
|.549
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|56
|58
|.491
|6½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|55
|59
|.482
|7½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|55
|60
|.478
|8
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|51
|63
|.447
|11½

Wichita 6, Northwest Arkansas 2
Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7
Midland at Corpus Christi, canc.
Springfield 8, Arkansas 1
San Antonio 3, Frisco 1
No games scheduled.
Tulsa 5, Midland 3
Arkansas at Wichita, susp.
Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 4
NW Arkansas 3, Springfield 2
Frisco 13 Amarillo 6
Frisco at Amarilla, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.
