Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
September 14, 2021 11:29 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 65 49 .570
Arkansas (Seattle) 62 52 .544 3
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 61 53 .535 4
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 61 54 .530
Springfield (St. Louis) 43 72 .374 22½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 62 51 .549
Midland (Oakland) 56 58 .491
Amarillo (Arizona) 55 59 .482
San Antonio (San Diego) 55 60 .478 8
Corpus Christi (Houston) 51 63 .447 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 6, Northwest Arkansas 2

Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7

Midland at Corpus Christi, canc.

Springfield 8, Arkansas 1

San Antonio 3, Frisco 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 5, Midland 3

Arkansas at Wichita, susp.

Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 4

NW Arkansas 3, Springfield 2

Frisco 13 Amarillo 6

Wednesday’s Games

Frisco at Amarilla, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.

