Sports News

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 12:16 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 67 50 .573
Arkansas (Seattle) 63 54 .538 4
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 62 54 .538 4
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 62 55 .530 5
Springfield (St. Louis) 44 73 .376 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 63 53 .543
Midland (Oakland) 57 59 .491 6
Amarillo (Arizona) 57 60 .487
San Antonio (San Diego) 56 61 .479
Corpus Christi (Houston) 52 64 .448 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

Amarillo 10, Frisco 9, 7 innings, 1st game

Amarillo 3, Frisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tulsa 6, Midland 4

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Arkansas 10 Wichita 5, 2nd game

Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 0

NW Arkansas 5, Springfield 3

Thursday’s Games

Midland 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 3, Arkansas 2

San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 6

Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 2

Frisco 4, Amarillo 1

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

