Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|67
|50
|.573
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|63
|54
|.538
|4
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|62
|54
|.538
|4
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|62
|55
|.530
|5
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|44
|73
|.376
|23
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|63
|53
|.543
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|57
|59
|.491
|6
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|57
|60
|.487
|6½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|56
|61
|.479
|7½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|52
|64
|.448
|11
___
Amarillo 10, Frisco 9, 7 innings, 1st game
Amarillo 3, Frisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tulsa 6, Midland 4
Wichita 6, Arkansas 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Arkansas 10 Wichita 5, 2nd game
Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 0
NW Arkansas 5, Springfield 3
Midland 5, Tulsa 3
Wichita 3, Arkansas 2
San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 6
Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 2
Frisco 4, Amarillo 1
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments