Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Wichita (Minnesota)
|68
|50
|.576
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|63
|55
|.534
|5
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|62
|55
|.530
|5½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|62
|56
|.525
|6
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|45
|73
|.381
|23
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|63
|54
|.538
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|58
|59
|.496
|5
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|58
|60
|.492
|5½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|57
|61
|.483
|6½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|52
|65
|.444
|11
|x-clinched playoff
___
Midland 5, Tulsa 3
Wichita 3, Arkansas 2
San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 6
Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 2
Frisco 4, Amarillo 1
Midland 10, Tulsa 4
Wichita 2, Arkansas 1
San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 1
Springfield 13 NW Arkansas 12, 11 innings
Amarillo 6, Frisco 1
Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments