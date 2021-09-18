Trending:
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
September 18, 2021 12:36 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Wichita (Minnesota) 68 50 .576
Arkansas (Seattle) 63 55 .534 5
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 62 55 .530
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 62 56 .525 6
Springfield (St. Louis) 45 73 .381 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 63 54 .538
Midland (Oakland) 58 59 .496 5
Amarillo (Arizona) 58 60 .492
San Antonio (San Diego) 57 61 .483
Corpus Christi (Houston) 52 65 .444 11
x-clinched playoff

___

Thursday’s Games

Midland 5, Tulsa 3

Wichita 3, Arkansas 2

San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 6

Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 2

Frisco 4, Amarillo 1

Friday’s Games

Midland 10, Tulsa 4

Wichita 2, Arkansas 1

San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 1

Springfield 13 NW Arkansas 12, 11 innings

Amarillo 6, Frisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

