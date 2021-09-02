Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|57
|45
|.559
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|51
|.490
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|53
|.465
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|43
|62
|.410
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|35
|68
|.340
|25½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|65
|39
|.625
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|60
|43
|.583
|4½
|Erie (Detroit)
|57
|48
|.543
|8½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|52
|49
|.515
|11½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|52
|50
|.510
|12
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|39
|65
|.375
|26
___
Erie 9, Harrisburg 1
Somerset at Bowie, ppd.
Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.
Akron 9, Altoona 5
Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.
Reading at Hartford, ppd.
Reading 2, Hartford 0, 1st game
Reading 2, Hartford 1, 2nd game
Somerset 3, Bowie 2, 1st game
Bowie 7, Somerset 4, 2nd game
Erie 6, Harrisburg 5
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
Akron 5, Altoona 0
Portland 3, New Hampshire 1
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments