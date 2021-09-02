Trending:
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 61 43 .587
Portland (Boston) 57 45 .559 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 51 .490 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 43 62 .410 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 35 68 .340 25½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 65 39 .625
Bowie (Baltimore) 60 43 .583
Erie (Detroit) 57 48 .543
Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 11½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 50 .510 12
Harrisburg (Washington) 39 65 .375 26

___

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 9, Harrisburg 1

Somerset at Bowie, ppd.

Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.

Akron 9, Altoona 5

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Reading at Hartford, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Reading 2, Hartford 0, 1st game

Reading 2, Hartford 1, 2nd game

Somerset 3, Bowie 2, 1st game

Bowie 7, Somerset 4, 2nd game

Erie 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Akron 5, Altoona 0

Portland 3, New Hampshire 1

Friday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

