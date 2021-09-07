Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|64
|44
|.593
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|60
|45
|.571
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|54
|.476
|12½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|53
|.465
|13½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|44
|64
|.407
|20
|Hartford (Colorado)
|37
|70
|.346
|26½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|68
|40
|.630
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|62
|45
|.579
|5½
|Erie (Detroit)
|59
|50
|.541
|9½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|52
|50
|.510
|13
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|53
|53
|.500
|14
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|41
|67
|.380
|27
Portland at New Hampshire, canc.
Hartford 5, Reading 4
Erie 3, Harrisburg 2
Somerset 7, Bowie 3
Altoona 7, Akron 2
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
No games scheduled
Binghamton at Portland, 1st game, canc.
Binghamton at Portland, 2nd game, canc.
Erie 4, Altoona 2
Somerset 4, Hartford 1
Bowie 7, Harrisburg 3
Akron 5, Richmond 1
New Hampshire at Reading, ppd.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
