Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|66
|44
|.600
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|61
|45
|.575
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|54
|.476
|13½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|54
|.460
|15
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|44
|64
|.407
|21
|Hartford (Colorado)
|37
|72
|.339
|28½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|69
|42
|.622
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|66
|45
|.595
|3
|Erie (Detroit)
|60
|51
|.541
|9
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|54
|51
|.514
|12
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|54
|54
|.500
|13½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|41
|71
|.366
|28½
___
Binghamton at Portland, canc.
Altoona 8, Erie 3
Hartford at Somerset, ppd.
Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3
Akron 11, Richmond 7
New Hampshire at Reading, canc.
Portland 3, Binghamton 1
Erie 12, Altoona 5
Richmond 15, Akron 5
Bowie 8, Harrisburg 3, 10 innings
Somerset 6, Hartford 5, 12 innings
New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 2, 4 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled
