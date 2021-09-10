On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 11:42 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 66 44 .600
Portland (Boston) 61 45 .575 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 54 .460 15
Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 21
Hartford (Colorado) 37 72 .339 28½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 69 42 .622
Bowie (Baltimore) 66 45 .595 3
Erie (Detroit) 60 51 .541 9
Richmond (San Francisco) 54 51 .514 12
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 54 54 .500 13½
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 71 .366 28½

___

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, canc.

Altoona 8, Erie 3

Hartford at Somerset, ppd.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 3

Akron 11, Richmond 7

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Friday’s Games

Portland 3, Binghamton 1

Erie 12, Altoona 5

Richmond 15, Akron 5

Bowie 8, Harrisburg 3, 10 innings

Somerset 6, Hartford 5, 12 innings

        Read more: Sports News

New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 2, 4 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, cancelled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes