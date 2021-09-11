Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|68
|44
|.607
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|62
|45
|.579
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|54
|.476
|14½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|55
|.455
|16½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|44
|64
|.407
|22
|Hartford (Colorado)
|37
|74
|.333
|30½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|70
|42
|.625
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|67
|45
|.598
|3
|Erie (Detroit)
|60
|52
|.536
|10
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|54
|52
|.509
|13
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|55
|54
|.505
|13½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|41
|72
|.363
|29½
___
Portland 3, Binghamton 1
Erie 12, Altoona 5
Richmond 15, Akron 5
Bowie 8, Harrisburg 3, 10 innings
Somerset 6, Hartford 5, 12 innings
New Hampshire at Reading, canc.
Portland 7, Binghamton 5
Somerset 7, Hartford 6, 1st game
Somerset 5, Hartford 1, 2nd game
Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4
Altoona 11, Erie 0
Akron 5, Richmond 1
New Hampshire at Reading, canc.
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, canc.
No games scheduled.
Somerset at Akron, 11:05 a.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 5:35 p.m., 1st game
Bowie at Altoona, 2nd game
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
