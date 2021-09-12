Trending:
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 9:18 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 69 44 .611
Portland (Boston) 63 45 .583
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 15
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 56 .451 17½
Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 22½
Hartford (Colorado) 37 75 .330 31½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 70 43 .619
Bowie (Baltimore) 68 45 .602 2
Erie (Detroit) 60 53 .531 10
Richmond (San Francisco) 55 52 .514 12
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 56 54 .509 12½
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 73 .360 29½

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 7, Binghamton 5

Somerset 7, Hartford 6, 1st game

Somerset 5, Hartford 1, 2nd game

        Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4

Altoona 11, Erie 0

Akron 5, Richmond 1

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Sunday’s Games

Portland 10, Binghamton 3

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 1

Somerset 11, Hartford 3

Altoona 5, Erie 2

Richmond 10, Akron 4

New Hampshire at Reading, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Akron, 11:05 a.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 5:35 p.m., 1st game

Bowie at Altoona, 2nd game

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

