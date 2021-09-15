Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|70
|45
|.609
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|64
|46
|.582
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|54
|.476
|15
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|57
|.447
|18½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|45
|64
|.413
|22
|Hartford (Colorado)
|38
|76
|.333
|31½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|71
|44
|.617
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|71
|45
|.612
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|61
|54
|.530
|10
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|56
|53
|.514
|12
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|56
|57
|.496
|14
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|41
|73
|.360
|29½
___
Akron 8, Somerset 6
Bowie 3, Altoona 2, 1st game
Bowie 6, Altoona 4, 2nd game
Richmond 6, Erie 3
Reading 2, Binghamton 1
Portland 2, Hartford 1
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canc.
Erie 5, Richmond 3
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canceled
Bowie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings
Reading at Binghamton, canceled
Somerset 6, Akron 5
Hartford 14, Portland 7
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
