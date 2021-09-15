Trending:
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 70 45 .609
Portland (Boston) 64 46 .582
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 15
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 57 .447 18½
Reading (Philadelphia) 45 64 .413 22
Hartford (Colorado) 38 76 .333 31½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 71 44 .617
Bowie (Baltimore) 71 45 .612
Erie (Detroit) 61 54 .530 10
Richmond (San Francisco) 56 53 .514 12
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 56 57 .496 14
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 73 .360 29½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Somerset 6

Bowie 3, Altoona 2, 1st game

Bowie 6, Altoona 4, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Erie 3

Reading 2, Binghamton 1

Portland 2, Hartford 1

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canc.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 5, Richmond 3

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, canceled

Bowie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings

Reading at Binghamton, canceled

Somerset 6, Akron 5

Hartford 14, Portland 7

Thursday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

