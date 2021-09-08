Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Eduardo Escobar’s homer lifts Brewers past Phillies 4-3

JIM HOEHN
September 8, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee, which won the final two games of the series after dropping the opener, extended its lead to 12 games in the NL Central over Cincinnati, which lost 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs.

Philadelphia remained 2½ games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.

Escobar drove an 0-1 pitch from Connor Brogdon (5-4) deep to right for his 25th homer. The infielder was acquired in a July trade with Arizona.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Milwaukee’s bullpen covered 5 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Freddy Peralta. Alan Ashby (2-0) got six outs and Brad Boxberger pitched a perfect seventh. Devin Williams worked the eighth before Josh Hader closed it out for his 30th save in 31 opportunities.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida