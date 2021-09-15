On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Elliott says ‘wrong’ that Leeds fails with red-card appeal

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 5:54 am
1 min read
      

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leeds defender Pascal Struijk will have to serve a three-match ban following his red card for a challenge on Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott that left the teenager with a broken ankle.

Elliott thinks that’s unfair.

Leeds said Wednesday the club has failed with its appeal against Struijk’s sending-off, which happened in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win in the Premier League at Elland Road. Elliott required a lengthy period of treatment before being carried off on a stretcher, and underwent surgery on Tuesday.

Elliott reacted to the news about Leeds’ failed appeal with a post on Instagram.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

“Sorry about this Pascal,” Elliott wrote. “I think it’s wrong! But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive.”

Elliott has previously wrote on Instagram that his operation in London was a success

“The road to recovery starts now,” he said. “At the end of the storm there’s a golden sky.”

The 18-year-old Elliott has broken into the Liverpool team this season, starting the last three games in the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo