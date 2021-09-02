Trending:
Embattled Mets edge Marlins 4-3 for 5th straight victory

SCOTT ORGERA
September 2, 2021 10:38 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith broke a seventh-inning tie with an RBI single and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Marlins leadoff batter Miguel Rojas and Mets counterpart Jonathan Villar each homered on the first pitch they saw, the first time that’s happened in a major league game since at least 1985, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Statisticians at Elias were unable to go back any further with certainty because prior pitch-count records aren’t precise.

Francisco Lindor doubled home a run for the Mets and scored on a balk by starter Sandy Alcantara (8-13). New York won all three games completed this week against the last-place Marlins to cap a tumultuous homestand, including the resumption of one suspended in the top of the first on April 11.

The teams were rained out Wednesday night, one day after acting Mets general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, hours after attending a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

