England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies at 83

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 7:29 am
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Roger Hunt, a striker in the only England team to win the World Cup and one of Liverpool’s most prolific scorers, has died. He was 83.

Liverpool, where Hunt spent most of his playing career, said he died on Monday after a long illness.

Hunt scored 285 goals in 492 appearances, making him Liverpool’s second-highest goalscorer of all time. He won the league with Liverpool in 1964 and 1966 — the same year he won the World Cup.

Hunt scored three goals in six appearances at the tournament. He played in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium for England’s only major football title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

