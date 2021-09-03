European Tour DS Automobiles Italian Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Marco Simone Golf Course
|Rome, Italy
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71
|First Round
Min Woo Lee, Australia 64-68_132 -10
Johannes Veerman, United States 67-67_134 -8
Tommy Fleetwood, England 66-68_134 -8
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 68-66_134 -8
Adri Arnaus, Spain 66-68_134 -8
Daniel Von Tonder, South Africa 70-65_135 -7
Eduardo Molinari, Italy 65-70_135 -7
Alexander Levy, France 69-66_135 -7
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 64-71_135 -7
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 66-69_135 -7
Francesco Laporta, Italy 66-70_136 -6
Eddie Pepperell, England 65-71_136 -6
Oliver Farr, Wales 69-68_137 -5
Victor Perez, France 70-67_137 -5
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 70-67_137 -5
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 71-66_137 -5
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 67-70_137 -5
Victor Dubuisson, France 70-68_138 -4
Francesco Molinari, Italy 69-69_138 -4
Gavin Green, Malaysia 69-69_138 -4
Steven Brown, England 67-71_138 -4
Kalle Samooja, Finland 64-74_138 -4
Matthew Jordan, England 71-67_138 -4
Ross Fisher, England 67-71_138 -4
Maverick Antcliff, Austria 69-69_138 -4
Dave Coupland, England 70-69_139 -3
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 71-68_139 -3
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 70-69_139 -3
Adrian Meronk, Poland 70-69_139 -3
Richard Bland, England 70-69_139 -3
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-70_139 -3
Sean Crocker, United States 72-67_139 -3
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 69-70_139 -3
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 73-66_139 -3
Dale Whitnell, England 69-70_139 -3
Scott Hend, Australia 65-74_139 -3
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 70-70_140 -2
Calum Hill, Scotland 75-65_140 -2
George Coetzee, South Africa 72-68_140 -2
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 71-69_140 -2
Antoine Rozner, France 71-69_140 -2
Ashley Chesters, England 70-70_140 -2
Matthew Southgate, England 70-70_140 -2
David Horsey, England 69-71_140 -2
Callum Shinkwin, England 69-71_140 -2
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-69_141 -1
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 72-69_141 -1
Shubhankar Sharma, India 75-66_141 -1
Benjamin Hebert, France 67-74_141 -1
Dean Burmester, South Africa 70-71_141 -1
Julian Suri, United States 68-73_141 -1
Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-71_141 -1
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-69_141 -1
Marcel Siem, Germany 72-69_141 -1
Robin Roussel, France 68-73_141 -1
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 72-70_142 E
Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-70_142 E
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 71-71_142 E
Paul Waring, England 70-72_142 E
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 72-70_142 E
Julien Guerrier, France 69-73_142 E
Jean-Baptist Gonnet, France 71-71_142 E
Sam Horsfield, England 69-73_142 E
Adrien Saddier, France 67-75_142 E
Julien Quesne, France 70-72_142 E
John Catlin, United States 72-70_142 E
|Missed Cut
Wade Ormsby, Austria 72-71_143 +1
Oliver Wilson, England 73-70_143 +1
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 75-68_143 +1
Justin Walters, South Africa 72-71_143 +1
a-Andrea Romano, Italy 72-71_143 +1
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 73-70_143 +1
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 69-74_143 +1
Jorge Campillo, Spain 69-74_143 +1
Marcus Armitage, England 70-73_143 +1
Romain Langasque, France 72-71_143 +1
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 70-73_143 +1
David Drysdale, Scotland 71-72_143 +1
Daniel Gavins, England 71-73_144 +2
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 73-71_144 +2
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 72-72_144 +2
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 72-72_144 +2
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 73-71_144 +2
Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 72-72_144 +2
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 71-73_144 +2
Brandon Stone, South Africa 68-76_144 +2
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 69-75_144 +2
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 77-68_145 +3
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 72-73_145 +3
Martin Kaymer, Germany 75-70_145 +3
Gregory Havret, France 74-71_145 +3
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 73-72_145 +3
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 73-72_145 +3
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 73-72_145 +3
Andrew Johnston, England 72-73_145 +3
Ross McGowan, England 75-70_145 +3
a-Filipo Celli, Italy 70-75_145 +3
Matthieu Pavon, France 71-75_146 +4
Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 72-74_146 +4
Justin Harding, South Africa 73-73_146 +4
Chris Wood, England 72-74_146 +4
Matt Wallace, England 73-73_146 +4
Jeff Winther, Denmark 76-70_146 +4
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 75-71_146 +4
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 73-73_146 +4
Nacho Elvira, Spain 69-77_146 +4
Luke Donald, England 74-72_146 +4
Laurie Canter, England 72-75_147 +5
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 71-76_147 +5
Sihwan Kim, United States 76-71_147 +5
Andy Sullivan, England 70-77_147 +5
Renato Paratore, Italy 71-76_147 +5
Thomas Detry, Belgium 72-75_147 +5
Oliver Fisher, England 75-72_147 +5
David Law, Scotland 75-72_147 +5
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 76-72_148 +6
Jordan Smith, England 73-75_148 +6
Chris Paisley, England 75-73_148 +6
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 72-76_148 +6
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 76-72_148 +6
Jacopo Vecchi Fossa, Italy 70-78_148 +6
Zander Lombard, South Africa 73-76_149 +7
Robert Rock, England 76-73_149 +7
a-Pietro Bovari, Italy 74-75_149 +7
Richard Mcevoy, England 75-74_149 +7
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 76-73_149 +7
Graeme Storm, England 77-72_149 +7
Nino Bertasio, Italy 75-74_149 +7
Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 77-72_149 +7
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 78-72_150 +8
Aron Zemmer, Italy 78-72_150 +8
Hayden Porteous, South Africa 70-80_150 +8
Jack Senior, England 77-73_150 +8
a-Davide Buchi, Italy 75-75_150 +8
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 77-73_150 +8
Garrick Porteous, England 72-78_150 +8
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 76-74_150 +8
Joel Stalter, France 71-79_150 +8
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 76-75_151 +9
Kyongjun Moon, Korea 74-77_151 +9
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 75-76_151 +9
Enrico Di Nitto, Italy 77-75_152 +10
Gregorio De Leo, Italy 76-76_152 +10
James Morrison, England 77-76_153 +11
Federico Maccario, Italy 79-75_154 +12
Connor Syme, Scotland 77-77_154 +12
a-Giovanni Manzoni, Italy 75-79_154 +12
Raphael Jacquelin, France 81-75_156 +14
Luca Cianchetti, Italy 77-80_157 +15
Marc Warren, Scotland 86-72_158 +16
Andrea Pavan, Italy 80-80_160 +18
Tommaso Perrino, Italy 81-80_161 +19
|Retired
David Howell, England
Thomas Aiken, South Africa
Taehee Lee, Korea
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
